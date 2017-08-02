Azerbaijani schoolchildren defeat Armenian athletes prematurely

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku schoolchildren achieved good results at international tournament in combat sports in Batumi, Georgia.

Baku City Education Department told Report , at the final stage of the race, 3 schoolchildren climbed to the top of the honorary podium and won 1st place.

XI grade student of school-lyceum No. 246 under the administration of the department, Ramil Abdullayev 55 kg won K-1 tournament and took I place. He prematurely defeated two Armenian athletes.

V grade student of the same school-lyceum Miryahya Seyidov (35 kg), VIII grade student of secondary school No. 205 Vugar Ramazanov (51 kg) won first placeon kickboxing. They also won over their peers from Armenia.

VII grade pupil of Kaspi lyceum Sanan Seyidov (50 kg) finished the fight with the Georgian representative.

Winners were awarded with medals and diplomas.

Along with Azerbaijan, athletes from Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Ukraine, Armenia and other countries participated in the competition.