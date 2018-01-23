Azerbaijani karatekas to compete in Premier League - LIST

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national karate team of men and women will take part in the Premier League, which to start in French capital Paris on January 26.

Report informs, 15 karatekas will participate in the 3-day competition. Firdovsi Farzaliyev, Tural Alakbarli (both 60 kg), Niyazi Aliyev, Tural Aghalarzade (both 67 kg), Rafael Aghayev (75 kg), Aykhan Mamayev, Turgut Hasanov (both 84 kg), Shahin Atamov, Asiman Gurbanli, Ali Jafarov (all three +84 kg), Roman Heydarov (kata) as well as Nurana Aliyeva (50 kg), Ilaha Gasimova (55 kg), Farida Abiyeva (61 kg) and Farida Aliyeva (kata) will try to increase the world ranking points alongside with gaining medals.

Azerbaijan National Karate Federation President Yashar Bashirov, First Vice President Farid Asgarov and Secretary General Mirhasan Seyidov included in the composition of the official delegation headed to France. Chief referee of the federation and international referee Jahangir Babayev, national team coaches Vahid Ayvazov, Gurban Taghiyev, Shahin Khudaverdiyev and Anar Allahverdiyev preferred to test two athletes in several weight categories.