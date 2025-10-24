Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijani junior wrestlers win 7 medals in Estonia

    Individual sports
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijani junior wrestlers win 7 medals in Estonia

    Azerbaijani junior Greco-Roman wrestlers won seven medals at an international tournament held in Rakvere, Estonia, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report.

    The competition, organized across three age categories, brought together nearly 500 athletes from 19 countries. Under the guidance of national team coaches Turaj Huseynli and Taleh Mammadov, seven of Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers reached the podium.

    In the U-13 age group, Bakir Maharramli (35 kg) won a silver medal. In the U-15 category, Elmir Charkazov (62 kg) and Isfahan Hasanov (85 kg) earned silver, while Huseyn Mustafazada (52 kg) took bronze.

    In the U-17 division, Nihat Taghiyev (65 kg) won a gold medal, and Abdurrahman Huseynli (51 kg) and Mehdi Asgarli (60 kg) secured bronze.

    Azerbaijani wrestler Estonia 7 medals Greco-Roman wrestling
    Photo
