 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani judokas start training camp with Georgian judo team

    The preparatory process involves the strongest athletes

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national judo team left for training camp in Georgia.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, national teams of the two countries are training in Tbilisi.

    Head coach Peter Seisenbacher has involved to the camp the strongerst athletes asOlympic medalist Rustam Orujov, World champion Elkhan Mammadov, European and world medalists Orkhan Safarov and Nijat Shikhalizade. This is the first joint preparatory process of the two countries' judo teams.

    Notably, Peter Seisenbacher previously worked as manager of the Georgian national team.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi