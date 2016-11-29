Azerbaijani judokas start training camp with Georgian judo team

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national judo team left for training camp in Georgia.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, national teams of the two countries are training in Tbilisi.

Head coach Peter Seisenbacher has involved to the camp the strongerst athletes asOlympic medalist Rustam Orujov, World champion Elkhan Mammadov, European and world medalists Orkhan Safarov and Nijat Shikhalizade. This is the first joint preparatory process of the two countries' judo teams.

Notably, Peter Seisenbacher previously worked as manager of the Georgian national team.