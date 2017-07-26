 Top
    Azerbaijani judoka wins medal at European Youth Olympic Festival

    Young judokas competition at the festival continues

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Youth Olympic Festival has started in Hungary.

    Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijani judokas also fight in the prestigious competition. Vusala Karimova, 40 kg, lost in finals of the women's contest and won silver medal. Defeating French and Russian judokas, V.Karimova met with Belgian Jente Verstraeten in crucial match.

    The Belgian judo wrestler won a tough fight. Fight of young Azerbaijani judokas continues at the Olympic Festival. 

