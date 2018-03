Azerbaijani gymnast qualifies for Rio-2016 Olympics

2 November, 2015 10:04

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani gymnast Oleg Stepko has booked a spot at the Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Report informs. Stepko claimed a bronze medal on parallel bars at the 2015 World Gymnastic Championships in Glasgow. The Azerbaijani gymnast scored 15.966 points.