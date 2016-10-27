Azerbaijani female wrestlers win 4 medals in Ukraine

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Khmelnitsky, Ukraine has hosted the 2nd Open Republican Women's Wrestling Tournament dedicated to the memory of the honored coach Vladimir Stadnik.

Report informs citing the website of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Azerbaijani wrestlers won 1 gold and 3 bronze medals of the tournament.

Tatyana Omelchenko, 60 kg, won gold medal. In the decisive match, the athlete defeated local Olga Shebetyuk. Bronze medals were gained by Leyla Gurbanova (53 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (55 kg) and Irina Netreba (60 kg).

Wrestlers from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Lithuania and Moldova took part in the tournament.

Notably, Ukraine's honored coach Vladimir Stadnik was father and personal trainer of Andrey Stadnik, silver medalist of the Beijing Olympics and spouse of Mariya Stadnik, captain of Azerbaijani national women's wrestling team, double silver and bronze medalist of the Olympics, 5 times European champion, winner of the first European Games.