Azerbaijan's Shahriyar Mammadyarov to play with world champion today

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chess players entered a decisive stage in tournament Qatar Masters Open, held in Doha, Qatar.

Report informs the only representative of Azerbaijan Shahriyar Mammadyarov won the leadership of the two rounds before the end of the tournament.

In the 8th round, Mammadyarov will meet with the Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen. The game will start at 15:00 Baku time, Azerbaijani grandmaster will play with white pieces.

The result of this meeting is important for both players. After 7 rounds Mammadyarov, Carlsen and Russian Sanan Sjugirov scored 5.5 points and share the third stage. Sanan Sjugirov will meet with Vladimir Kramnik.