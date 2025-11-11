Azerbaijani boxers finish Islamic Solidarity Games with six medals

Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov has claimed a gold medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Competing in the 80 kg category, Jafarov defeated Türkiye's Sultan Osmanli in the final to secure the gold.

In the women's division, Nargiz Zeynalova (51 kg) earned a silver medal after losing to Turkish boxer Taskin Aysen in the final. Another Azerbaijani boxer, Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), also won silver, falling to Uzbekistan'

s Khumorabonu Mamajonova.

Overall, Azerbaijan's boxing team concluded the tournament with six medals - one gold, three silver, and two bronze - out of seven competitors.