Azerbaijani boxer wins license to Rio 2016

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national boxing team won the first license to Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at the European qualifying tournament last in Samsun (Turkey).

Report informs, Yana Alekseevna won permit, scoring in the semi-final victory over the Irish, the Olympic champion, four times world champion, five-time European champion and winner of the I European Games "Baku 2015" Katie Taylor.

With this victory Yana Alekseevna (60 kg) reached the final and won the right to participate in the Rio 2016.

At the end of the tournament her opponent was a Bulgarian athlete Svetlana Staneva, who defeated Italian Irma Testa in the semifinals. Notably, in last year's World Championship three Azerbaijani boxers - Elvin Memishzade (52 kg), Albert Salimov (60 kg) and Parviz Bagirov (69 kg) won license to the Rio 2016.