 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani boxer became a winner of European Classification Tournament

    Javid Chelebiyev defeated his British opponent

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxer Javid Chalabiyev became a winner of European Classification Tournament in Samsun city of Turkey. Report informs world champion J.Chelebiyev 56 kg has defeated British Qais Ashfaq 3:0.

    J. Chalabiyev also defeated representative of Armenia Aram Avaqyan in semi-finals and won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

    Along with Chalabiyev in Samsun, Yana Alekseyevna (51 kg), Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) and Magomedrasul Majidov (91 kg) won license for Rio 2016.Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg) to win license must defeat Armenian Gevorg Manukyan who represents Ukraine in the fight for the 3rd place on April 17.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi