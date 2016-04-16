Azerbaijani boxer became a winner of European Classification Tournament

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxer Javid Chalabiyev became a winner of European Classification Tournament in Samsun city of Turkey. Report informs world champion J.Chelebiyev 56 kg has defeated British Qais Ashfaq 3:0.

J. Chalabiyev also defeated representative of Armenia Aram Avaqyan in semi-finals and won a license for Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Along with Chalabiyev in Samsun, Yana Alekseyevna (51 kg), Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg) and Magomedrasul Majidov (91 kg) won license for Rio 2016.Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg) to win license must defeat Armenian Gevorg Manukyan who represents Ukraine in the fight for the 3rd place on April 17.