Azerbaijani athletes began to compete at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi, Georgia (EYOF 2015) kicks off.
Repor informs, 3 500 athletes from 50 countries are competing at the festival.
Azerbaijan is representing at the festival by the gymnastics, athletics, cycling, judo, tennis, swimming totaled to 36 athletes. In general, 9 sports have been included in the program of EYOF 2015.
The festival will continue up to August 1.
Opening ceremony of the festival was held on July 26.
Sport DepartmentNews Author
