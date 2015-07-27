 Top
    Azerbaijani athletes began to compete at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi

    3 500 athletes from 50 countries compete at the festival

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi, Georgia (EYOF 2015) kicks off.

    Repor informs, 3 500 athletes from 50 countries are competing at the festival.

    Azerbaijan is representing at the festival by the gymnastics, athletics, cycling, judo, tennis, swimming totaled to 36 athletes. In general, 9 sports have been included in the program of EYOF 2015. 

    The festival will continue up to August 1.

    Opening ceremony of the festival was held on July 26.

