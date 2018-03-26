Azerbaijani athletes awarded at Novruz celebration in Moscow

Moscow. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Performance demonstration and wrestling competitions took place at the Moscow city holiday "Novruz-2018", Russian bureau of Report informs.

According to the results of judo competitions, activists of Azerbaijani Youth Association of Russia (AMOR) in Moscow Jalal Kazymov and Elchin Gahramanov were awarded with bronze medals.

Both athletes are masters of hand-to-hand fighting. Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu watched the competition.