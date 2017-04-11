Azerbaijan wins first license for 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has won its first license for Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Report informs, Bangkok, this license was won at at the end of 7th world weightlifting championship in Thailand. 6 athletes who represented the country won a total of 90 points. With this points Azerbaijani team ranked 9th in world championship. According to the press service of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation first 7 countries won 2 licences while the following 10 countries only 1 licence. Ranking was made on the basis of points earned by 6 best athletes. Representatives of Azerbaijan Vugar Aliyev (62 kg) took 7th place, Elmaddin Huseynov (56 kg) – 8th, Tarmenxan Babayev (77 kg) and I Umidvar Bayramli (94 kg) – 10th, Mayıl Shukurlu (77 kg) - 15th, Ismail Mammadov (56 kg) -16th, Hasanbay Hassanzadeh (+94 kg) 17th, Elvin Abdullayev (62 kg) - 25th. Though the license won by teens, born in 2001-2002, from next year athletes born in 2000 will be able to compete in Games.

The national team of Azerbaijan passed Armenia, Ukraine, Georgia, North Korea, Romania and other countries.

Notably, next year it will be possible to win another licence by taking one of the first 4 places