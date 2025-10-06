Azerbaijan wins another bronze at 3rd CIS Games in Ganja

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Individual sports
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 16:42
    Azerbaijan has claimed another medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani shooter Khanna Aliyeva secured a bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol shooting event.

    Azərbaycanın güllə atıcıları III MDB Oyunarını 3 medalla başa vurublar - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджанский стрелок завоевала медаль на III Играх СНГ

