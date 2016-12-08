Azerbaijan to ink sponsorship contracts for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sponsorship contracts will be concluded with a number of local and foreign companies in connection with the upcoming Baku 2017, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said.

According to him, the sponsors will be divided into two groups.

"Games will have eight major sponsors, including SOCAR, BP, CocaCola and McDonalds. The number of minor sponsors can be even greater. Local companies have shown great interest to it. However, it is early to talk about it yet. Negotiations are underway. I believe that the issue will be solved positively ", stressed the minister.