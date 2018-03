Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ From June 4 to 8, Azerbaijani national team will compete in the next race of WAKO World Cup to be held in Rimini, Italy.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, the team to be led by the head of national team Sadig Baghirov, will fight in low-kick, kick-light, full-contact, light-contact types of kickboxing. Our famous athletes Fuad Zeynalov (kick-light) and Eduard Mammadov (low-kick) will take part in the competition.