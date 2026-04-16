Azerbaijan's Sarsang Reservoir to host President Cup 2026 Regatta
Individual sports
- 16 April, 2026
- 16:25
The President Cup in rowing will be held for the first time at the Sarsang Reservoir in Azerbaijan's Agdara district, the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation told Report.
The international regatta – President Cup 2026 – will take place from April 27 to May 1, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation of Water Sports of Azerbaijan.
The regatta, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, will bring together more than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
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