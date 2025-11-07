Azerbaijan's flag bearers for Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony revealed
The flag bearers for Azerbaijan's sports delegation at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have been announced, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.
According to the ministry, weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli and volleyball player Nilufar Aghazada will carry the Azerbaijani flag during today's opening ceremony.
The games will conclude on November 21.
