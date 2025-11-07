Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Individual sports
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:24
    Azerbaijan's flag bearers for Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony revealed

    The flag bearers for Azerbaijan's sports delegation at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have been announced, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.

    According to the ministry, weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli and volleyball player Nilufar Aghazada will carry the Azerbaijani flag during today's opening ceremony.

    The games will conclude on November 21.

    Azərbaycanın İslamiadanın açılış mərasimindəki bayraqdarları bəlli olub
    Названы знаменосцы Азербайджана на Исламиаде в Эр-Рияде

