Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bronze medalist Zhala Aliyeva says winning gold at European Championships was her goal

    Individual sports
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 10:00
    Bronze medalist Zhala Aliyeva says winning gold at European Championships was her goal

    Azerbaijan's female wrestler Zhala Aliyeva says her goal was to win a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Report informs.

    In a statement to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the athlete, who grabbed a bronze medal in the 57 kg weight category, emphasized that she would prepare more seriously for the upcoming competitions: "We had prepared very strongly for this competition. My goal was to become a champion. Last year, I was also unable to continue the semifinal bout due to an injury. This time, I wanted to become a champion. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. I made certain mistakes. I will work on these mistakes and do my very best."

    Zhala Aliyeva won the bronze medal by defeating Aryna Dzemchanka (UWW) by fall in the third-place match.

    Tirana Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Zhala Aliyeva
    Avropa çempionatında üçüncü olan Jalə Əliyeva: "Məqsədim qızıl medal qazanmaq idi"

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