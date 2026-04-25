Bronze medalist Zhala Aliyeva says winning gold at European Championships was her goal

Azerbaijan's female wrestler Zhala Aliyeva says her goal was to win a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Report informs.

In a statement to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the athlete, who grabbed a bronze medal in the 57 kg weight category, emphasized that she would prepare more seriously for the upcoming competitions: "We had prepared very strongly for this competition. My goal was to become a champion. Last year, I was also unable to continue the semifinal bout due to an injury. This time, I wanted to become a champion. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. I made certain mistakes. I will work on these mistakes and do my very best."

Zhala Aliyeva won the bronze medal by defeating Aryna Dzemchanka (UWW) by fall in the third-place match.