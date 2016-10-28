Azerbaijan reveals support to Belarus for Second European Games

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will not render financial support to Belarus for organization of the Second European Games.

Report informs, Vice-President of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said today in press conference.

He noted that, they may provide organizational support to Belarus: “We have qualified local specialists. We discussed the issue with president of Belarus. We can provide support and consultancy. We can send our specialists. But Financial support is not even matter of discussion”.

Notably,the First European Games were held in 2015 in Azerbaijan. Belarus will host 2nd European Games.