    Azerbaijan national freestyle wrestling team lost chance for gold

    Our team will meet Turkey for bronze medal

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national team was challenged by USA wrestlers in next match of World Cup held in Kirmanshah, Iran, Report informs.

    The match ended with the score 4:4. But US team had upper hand in aggregate points (20:14) and was announced a winner of the pair. Azerbaijani team will meet Turkey in match for 3rd place.

    Notably, Firdovsi Umudov’s team won their first two matches in group A against Russia (with aggregate points) and Georgia (5:3). American team took firm victories over Georgia (7:1) and Russia (6:2).

    AZERBAIJAN - USA - 4:4

    57 kg. Georgi Edisherashvili - Antoni Ramos - 3:2

    61 kg. Ali Rahimzade - Logan Stieber - 11:12

    65 kg. Haci Aliyev - Frank Molinaro - 4:1

    70 kg. David Suynuchkhanov - James Green - 0:10

    74 kg. Murad Suleymanov - Jorcan Burroughs – Suleymanov lost with warnings.

    86 kg. Sharif Sharifov - David Taylor - 2:12

    97 kg. Aslanbek Alborov - Kyle Snyder - 5:4

    125 kg. Jamaladdin Mahammadov - Nicholas Gviazdovski - 3:1

