Azerbaijan marks Physical Culture and Sport Day

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Physical Culture and Sport on March 5th.

Report informs, this day has been celebrated pursuant to the President Ilham Aliyev's order dated March 4, 2005on marking March 5th as Physical Culture and Sport Day.

It was on March 5, 1995, when national leader Heydar Aliyev met with world and European champions in Sport Palace in Baku, established Sports Foundation and founded a new strategy in development of physical culture and sports.