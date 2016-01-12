Azerbaijan judo team will compete in Tunisia

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan judo team will compete in African Open Championships in Tunisia on January 1. Azerbaijan`s squad includes 10 male and 4 female judokas.

Most of them are replacement athletes. Male judokas are Vugar Shirinli, David Mammadov (both 60 kg), Telman Aliyev, the Ilkin Babazadeh (both 66 kg), Fagan Guluzade, Vugar Bayramov (both 73 kg), Zia Namazov (81 kg), Tural Safquliyev (90 kg ), Jalil Shukurov and Firudin Dadashev (both 100 kg).

Women's team include Aisha Gurbanli, Leyla Aliyeva (both 48 kg), Sakina Zairova (52 kg) and Khanim. Huseynova (63 kg) will fight for the first place.

343 judokas from 53 countries will participate for rating.