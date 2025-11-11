Azerbaijan judo team grads gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

The Azerbaijani judo team secured the gold medal in the mixed team competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, dominating their rivals.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani judokas defeated the Uzbekistan squad, sealing the top honour with a comprehensive 4-0 win in the final match.

The gold was secured thanks to key match wins delivered by Fidan Alizada (57kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73kg), Sudaba Aghayeva (70kg), and Eljan Hajiyev (90kg).