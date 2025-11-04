Azerbaijan boasts 300 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani athletes have secured a total of 300 medals throughout the history of the Islamic Solidarity Games, Report informs.

Among these, 114 are gold, 99 silver, and 87 bronze.

The country ranks third overall in the medal table, behind Türkiye (239 gold, 206 silver, 200 bronze) and Iran (118 gold, 96 silver, 106 bronze).

In previous editions, Azerbaijan claimed:

2005, Mecca, Saudi Arabia: 15 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze), 8th place.

2009, Tehran, Iran: Games were canceled.

2013, Indonesia: 24 medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze), 8th place.

2017, Baku: 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, 37 bronze), ranked first.

2021, Konya, Türkiye: 99 medals (29 gold, 36 silver, 34 bronze), 4th place.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games began today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 179 Azerbaijani athletes competing in 20 sports. Overall, 57 countries will compete in 23 sports.

The opening ceremony is on November 7, and the closing ceremony will take place on November 21.