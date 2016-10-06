A rule change in Greco-Roman wrestling comes into effect

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ United World Wrestling (UWW) has confirmed that all future senior-level Greco-Roman competitions will no longer feature forced par-terre as part of the general match structure.

Report informs, the move confirms a circular sent to National Federations and posted on the UWW website in April of last year, when it was stated that the rule change would come into effect after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Par-terre refers to the starting position in freestyle and Greco-Roman where wrestlers start on the mat in top and bottom positions.

Ordered par-terre for passivity is now cancelled with a four-step procedure to be enforced.

The change will see wrestlers subject to a verbal warning for their first passivity, an official passivity warning for the second and a point to the opponent for a third passivity.

Every other passivity thereafter will result in a point but the match will not be stopped for the announcement of passivity and points resulting from calls.

It is expected the change will ensure matches are decided primarily on the ability to throw feet to back and execute takedowns, making for a more exciting spectacle.