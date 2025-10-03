3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan wins first medal in fencing
03 October, 2025
- 14:55
Azerbaijani fencer Mirnuray Abasova has won a bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games.
Report"s correspondent notes that Abasova defeated Russian fencer Anastasia Ilyushchenko in the quarterfinals.
She will face Anastasia Zabelina of Russia in the semifinals.
