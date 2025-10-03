Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan wins first medal in fencing

    Individual sports
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 14:55
    Azerbaijani fencer Mirnuray Abasova has won a bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

    Report"s correspondent notes that Abasova defeated Russian fencer Anastasia Ilyushchenko in the quarterfinals.

    She will face Anastasia Zabelina of Russia in the semifinals.

    Azərbaycan qılıncoynadanı III MDB Oyunlarında bürünc medal qazanıb - YENİLƏNİB
    III Игры СНГ: Азербайджан завоевал первую медаль в фехтовании

