2019 European Youth Olympic Festival can be held in Baku

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will not be held in Belarus. Report informs Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Maxim Ryzhenkov said in an interview with TASS.

He said in the same year II European Games will be held in Minsk and EYOF will be transferred to another country by the European Olympic Committees: " Azerbaijan has expressed interest in holding this festival".

In turn, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade has confirmed the information in a statement to Report, Azerbaijan is willing to hold EYOF: " After the decision to hold the second European Games in Belarus, variant of the organization of the festival in another country appeared. We have expressed a desire to hold the festival in Azerbijan. There is no another candidate yet. The decision will be made within a week after the discussion. "

Notably, Azerbaijan has never hold an EYOF so far.