14 Azerbaijani wrestlers will take part in international tournament in Bulgaria

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation named freestyle and Greco-Roman as well as women national teams to take part in international tournament dedicated to the memory of Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov in Ruse, Bulgaria on April 8.

14 wrestlers will travel to Bulgaria for 55th traditional tournament, Report was informed in the Federation.

Angela Dorogan (53 kg), Irina Netreba, Nataliya Sinishin (both 58 kg) and Elis Manolova (69 kg) led by coaches Semyon Chterev and Rovshan Umudov will fight in women tournament.

National Greco-Roman wrestling team will take part in the tournament under leadership of senior coach Ilgar Abdulov. Taleh Mammadov, Karim Jafarov (both 59 kg), Kamran Mammadov (66 kg), Rasul Chunayev and Hasan Aliyev (both 71 kg) have been included in the team.

Mahir Amirsalanov (57 kg), Mahammad Muslumov, Gitinomagomed Hajiyev (both 65 kg), Ruslan Dibirhajiyev (75 kg) and Nurmahammad Hajiyev (97 kg) will fight in freestyle tournament. The team will be led by coaches Sadruddin Aygubov and Asgarkhan Novruzov.

Azerbaijani international referee Abdul Niriyev is among referees of the tournament.