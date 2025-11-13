Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    13 athletes in Azerbaijan disciplined for doping in 2025

    Individual sports
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:21
    In the first 10 months of 2025, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) disciplined 13 athletes, according to AMADA CEO Tahmina Taghi-zada, Report informs.

    Speaking during the opening ceremony of the international conference themed Law and Justice in Sport: A New Anti-Doping Framework, dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, the CEO noted that during this period, 17 cases were concluded, with 4 athletes not disciplined for various reasons.

    Azerbaijan AMADA doping Tahmina Taghi-zada Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency
    2025-ci ildə indiyədək Azərbaycanda 13 idmançı dopinqə görə cəzalanıb
    AMADA наказало 13 спортсменов за нарушение антидопинговых правил

