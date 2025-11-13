13 athletes in Azerbaijan disciplined for doping in 2025
- 13 November, 2025
- 12:21
In the first 10 months of 2025, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) disciplined 13 athletes, according to AMADA CEO Tahmina Taghi-zada, Report informs.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of the international conference themed Law and Justice in Sport: A New Anti-Doping Framework, dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, the CEO noted that during this period, 17 cases were concluded, with 4 athletes not disciplined for various reasons.
