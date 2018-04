Baku. 1 September. REPOER.AZ/ The attempts of passing a mobile phone to Prison Service №11 were prevented, as the result of inspecting process carried out by the employees of Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Justice Ministry's Prison Service Public Relations Department, a mobile phone and a battery charger hidden in a handbag of Sevinj Huseynova Ali who came to visit her sentenced brother Elshan Huseynov Ali in a prison were revealed and taken during the inspecting process in a meeting room. Elshan Huseynov Ali was arrested under Article 234.2; 234.1 and 66.3 of Criminal Code.

The investigation is underway.