Witnesses testify in trial of the accused of hitting Austrian athletes

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today next trial has been held at Baku Court of Grave Crimes on the criminal case of a bus driver Vali Ahmadov, accused of hitting Austrian athletes in transport depot of I European Games Athletes Village as well as of Chief of State Road Transport Service Department of the Ministry of Transport (MT) Huseyn Salamov, 'Temiz sheher' camera operator Elchin Hasanov and Advisor to Passenger Transport Department of MN State Road Transport Service Department Farid Amiraslanov.

Report informs, witnesses Hamid Hamidov, Samir Mammadov, Piri Musayev, Vusal Mammadov, Samir Aghasiyev, Kamran Ahmadov, Elbrus Guliyev have testified in the trial, presided by judge Javid Huseynov.

H.Hamidov said that video of the accident has been received via e-mail of the website, where he works: 'I have spread the video on the website. However, I don't know who have sent the e-mail. I am not acquainted with the accused Elchin Salamov'.

S.Mammadov testified that his colleague Vusal Mammadov sent the video to him: 'Video was sent to Vusal by his group mate. I have sent it to Hamid Hamidov as it was interesting. The video was produced via monitor'.

P.Musayev said that his roommate named Ramin has sent him the video through Whatsapp: 'I sent it to my friend Fariz Salmanov. I wanted him to look the video'.

V.Mammadov and other witnesses said that the video has been sent to them by their friends via Whatsapp.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 20.

In accordance with the decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes dated January 15, 2016, hearing of the criminal case terminated and the case sent to the preliminary investigation as victims have not testified and their rights violated. The criminal case was sent to Baku Court of Grave Crimes for re-hearing.