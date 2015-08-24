 Top
    Close photo mode

    Wife of Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan gets in car accident

    The embassy car collided with Nissan branded car

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The wife of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan got in a car accident in the Narimanov district of Baku. Report was informed by the Narimanov District Police Office. The incident took place in Tabriz street.

    Thus, "Mercedes" branded car with the ambassador's 39-year-old wife, Monika Pivonka in it, collided with "Nissan" branded car. The "Mercedes" branded car belongs to the embassy. Though no one was injured during the accident, both vehicles sustained damage.

    The investigation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi