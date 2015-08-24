Wife of Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan gets in car accident

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The wife of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan got in a car accident in the Narimanov district of Baku. Report was informed by the Narimanov District Police Office. The incident took place in Tabriz street.

Thus, "Mercedes" branded car with the ambassador's 39-year-old wife, Monika Pivonka in it, collided with "Nissan" branded car. The "Mercedes" branded car belongs to the embassy. Though no one was injured during the accident, both vehicles sustained damage.

The investigation is underway.