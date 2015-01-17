 Top
    Weather to be rainy on Sunday in Azerbaijan

    The atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal 771 mm, relative humidity 80-90%

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula gloomy, rainy, weather is expected. In the afternoon to be partly cloudy. The north wind is likely to intensify, Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. 

    The air temperature in Baku will be +1+3°C at night, +4+7°C in the daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal 771 mm, relative humidity 80-90%.

