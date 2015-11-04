Turkish citizen arrested in Azerbaijan appeals for extradition

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish citizen Kocakaya Ramazan Ramazan oglu who was arrested in Azerbaijan appealed to the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Justice in order to extradite him to his country.

Report informs, in this regard Department has appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Judge Amir Bayramov will preside over appeal.

Kocakaya Ramazan was charged with articles 178.3.2 (swindle with causing damage in large size) of the Criminal Code. He on September 22, Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced him to 8 years in prison.