Tonight complete restriction of movement of vehicles on some Baku streets will be launched - LIST

State Traffic Police turned to car owners in connection with the Formula 1 days in the capital

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today at 24:00 traffic movement will be completely restricted on the main streets and avenues of the capital for the purpose of the security conditions at Formula 1 European Grand Prix in Baku organized for the first time in the capital of Azerbaijan. Traffic direction of the vehicles will be changed.

Report was told by the Head of Public Relations Department of State Traffic Police, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov.

According to him, restrictions will affect roads, road junctions on square "Azadliq" - Str. Pushkin, Khagani, Bulbul, Aziz Aliyev, "Gosha Gala" gates, "Istiglaliyyat", Nizami, circle "Azneft", Avenue Neftchilar along the Primorsky Boulevard.

For movement of vehicle drivers on the roads outside the route of the competition, to the south of the city - 14 km of the Alat-Astara-Salyan to the 20th Area, Bayil settlement, National Flag Square, as well as the roads from Javanshir bridge, alternatives have been offered. Thus, drivers are asked to use the intersection of the streets Afiyaddin Jalilov - Yusif Safarov, Yusif Safarov - 28 May, around the 10th plant, intersection of Nobel Avenue with the street Najafgulu Rafiyev, intersection of Streets Samad Vurgun and Bulbul with Street Fizuli.

The people are advised to use public transport, which will operate in these areas in a busy schedule. Baku City Circuit holds all the necessary measures in order to ensure the safety of road users, and to avoid transport density and traffic jams in the streets, avenues, squares and circles, which will host the event.

The State Traffic Police asks the people to not park their cars on the streets along the track - Streets Pushkin, Khagani, Zarifa Aliyeva, Aziz Aliyev, Str.Istiglaliyyat, Avenues Bulbul and Neftchilar. Otherwise, employees will have to take away the cars along the track from the territory.

Main Department of State Traffic Police Department of Baku City Police encourages vehicle owners to join the campaign "7 days without a car" in order to ensure safety on the roads and to create the conditions for the European Grand Prix Formula 1 at a high level.