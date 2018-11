Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of Musavat Party, Tofig Yagublu will be released for seven days to attend the funeral of his daughter Nargis Yagublu.

Report was told by T.Yagublu's lawyer Nemet Karimli.

He said that the Prison Service officially sanctioned on the release of T.Yagublu: "The paperwork is underway. He will be released tomorrow".

T.Yagublu's daughter N.Yagublu died in hospital in Russia today.