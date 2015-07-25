Three residents of Baku drowned in Caspian Sea

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Baku Ali Bagirov and Dzhahad Alyzade drowned in Mardakan beach in Khazar district.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, their bodies were pulled out of the water.

A similar tragedy took place on the beach in Pirshagi in Sabunchu district, where resident of Baku Kanan Askerov drowned.

His body was also pulled out of the water.

According to the facts investigation is underway.