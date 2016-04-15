 Top
    ​The cassation appeal of Seymur Hazi was rejected

    A hearing on the appeal was held

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the appeal against the journalist Seymur Hazi, accused of hooliganism.

    Report informs, the trial was presided by Judge Ilham Safarov. 

    The appeal was rejected.

