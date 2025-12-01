Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on December 1, Report informs.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Sardar Taghiyev, the legal heir of victim Sabuhi Taghiyev, mentioned that his brother was killed by enemy fire in Lachin.

Responding to inquiries from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, victim Zeka Valiyev stated that Allahverdi Safiyev and Elnur Karimov were killed as a result of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Khanabad village of the Khojaly district, which exploded near them, adding that he and Rasul Aghayev sustained various bodily injuries.

Responding to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Vahid Aljanov noted one person was killed, along with him and several others wounded as a result of a mortar shell fired into the territory of the Lachin district as a result of the enemy"s large-scale provocation.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Elgun Ismayilov stated that he and Safar Huseynguliyev were wounded as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Gulyatag village of the Aghdara district.

Victim Bakhtiyar Huseynov noted that he was wounded as a result of an explosion near a hand grenade thrown by the enemy in the direction of the Kalbajar district, with several others injured during the provocation.

Victim Nusrat Orujov mentioned that he sustained a shoulder injury from an explosion caused by an enemy-thrown hand grenade in Kalbajar.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Javid Khosiyev stated that he and Javad Guliyev sustained various bodily injuries as a result of an explosion near a mortar shell fired by the enemy in the Aghdam-Khojaly direction.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Aliyev, victim Nihad Seyidzade underlined that as a result of the enemy's fire in the direction of the Khojaly district, he, Murad Huseynov, and Ravan Aghazada sustained various bodily injuries.

In his testimony, victim Baylar Karimov said that he was wounded as a result of mortar shell explosion fired in the direction of Aghdam-Khojaly.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 2.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).