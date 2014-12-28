​Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 23 civilians in northern Cameroon

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 23 civilians were killed and one village was burned down by suspected Boko Haram militants Friday night in the Far-North Region of Cameroon, a Cameroonian army source told Xinhua on Saturday.

The attack took place in Mozogo, a locality neighboring the Nigerian border. Mozogo hosts over 8,000 Nigerian refugees living in a makeshift camp, where five people were killed in an attack by militants in November, the source said.

Boko Haram militants, who have strengthened attacks on northern Cameroon since 2013, clashed with the Cameroonian army in Amchide, Makari and Waza, three other localities in Far-North Region, on Friday and Saturday, as reports Report.

According to the source, the Cameroonian army managed to repel the simultaneous attacks by the militants. "The situation is stable for the moment," the source said, adding that no casualty was recorded on either side.