Intigam Aliyev released - UPDATED

Supreme Court considers cassation appeal of Prosecutor General on Intigam Aliyev

Today trial is being held at the Supreme Court on additional cassation appeal of Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov against the court decision on imprisoned Chairman of 'Legal Enlightenment Society' Intigam Aliyev regarding severity of the punishment.

Report was told by Javad Javadov, advocate of I.Aliyev.

According to the advocate, in the plenary meeting, cassation appeal is defended by Deputy Prosecutor General Namig Asgarov.

Notably, I.Aliyev was detained on August 8, 2014. He is accused of Article 213.1 (tax evasion), Article 308.2 (abuse of powers), Article 192.2 (illegal entrepreneurship) and Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation or embezzlement) of the Criminal Code.

In accordance with decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes, I.Aliyev has been deprived of holding any office for 3 years and imprisoned for 7 years 6 months.