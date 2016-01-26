Supreme Court hears Intigam Aliyev's cassation appeal

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today court hearing on cassation appeal regarding change of decision on imprisoned Chairman of 'Legal Education Society' Intigam Aliyev was held at Supreme Court.

Report informs, in the trial presided by judge Gulzar Rzayeva, advocate of I.Aliyev, Javad Javadov made a speech. He asked Supreme Court's acquittal for I.Aliyev. Break announced at trial till 14.30 Baku time.

Notably, I.Aliyev was detained on August 8, 2014. He is accused of Article 213.1 (tax evasion), Article 308.2 (abuse of powers), Article 192.2 (illegal entrepreneurship) and Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation or embezzlement) of the Criminal Code.

In accordance with decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes, I.Aliyev has been deprived of holding any office for 3 years and imprisoned for 7 years 6 months.

Dissatisfied with court decision, I.Aliyev appealed to Baku Court of Appeal. The decision had been kept unchanged.

Advocate Javad Javadov filed cassation appeal to Supreme Court from decision of Baku Court of Appeal on keeping unchanged the decision.