Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Azerbaijani Army is among most powerful armies in the world

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We will further increase our military power. We have achieved it at a high level".

Report informs, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), said at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the YAP.

The head of state said that according to the international rankings, today the Azerbaijani Army is among the most powerful armies in the world: "The April battles are our glorious military victory, which demonstrated power of the Azerbaijani people and its military. It has shown that the Azerbaijani state and people will never accept the occupation, and will restore its territorial integrity whatever the cost".