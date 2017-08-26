State Traffic Police warn owners of automobiles and busses

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Traffic Police Department of Baku City Main Police Department has made a warning regarding the technical inspection of all cargo and bus type vehicles.

Report informs, the Head of the Traffic Safety Promotion and Communication with Public Organizations Department, Police colonel Vagif Asadov said that all cargo and bus type vehicles should go through technical inspection in accordance with the relevant schedule.

According to him, since August 1, the technical inspection of all cargo and bus type vehicles began to be carried out. Legal entities and individuals owning such vehicles are warned once again that their vehicles should go through technical inspection by November 1. In case technical inspection is not carried out by the deadline, individuals will be fined in the amount of 50 AZN, high-ranking officials – 100 AZN and legal entities – 300 AZN.

Vagif Asadov highlighted that the Diagnosis Center equipped with the modern technical devices will operate from 9 AM to 6 PM without a break including holidays.