State Security Service launched Khachmaz operation, one terrorist killed

Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/The State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted operation in Khachmaz district.

The State Security Service (SSS) conducted comprehensive operational search actions based on the information received about plans of an Azerbaijani citizen Rahimov Ramig Nazir, born in 1974, on illegal obtaining firearms and explosives, terrorist activities of organization and kidnapping.

He is suspected of acting as amir of his supporters in the terrorist organization conducting armed conflicts on the basis of religious hatred outside borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the area resided, involving people in such armed conflicts, organizing secret meetings and coordination of criminal organization.

Regarding necessity to take urgent measures, during the operation to disarm R.Rahimov in Duztahiroba village of Khachmaz district on November 25, 216, and bring to court, the latter did not comply with legal requirements to surrender and resisted firing. As a response measure by the operational group, R.Rahimov was killed using service weapon.

Investigative operational measures on the criminal case are underway on terrorism, preparation for kidnapping and other crimes at the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service.