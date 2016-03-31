Somalian doctor: 'Condition of injured Azerbaijani children good' - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Condition of the Azerbaijani children, injured during armed attack to a microbus near Mogadishu city of Somali, is good'.

Report was told on a phone by Alper Kılıç, physician of Turkish Hospital in Mogadishu.

According to the physician, both children are currently being treated in hospital: 'Condition of Nihat, 12, and Nijat, 10, Ismayilov is well, there is no threat to their lives. Their father Aflatun Ismayilov was shocked by the incident. At the moment his condition is good.'

Physician A.Kılıç said that death toll of the armed attack rose to 7: 'Two hours ago, one more injured persons died. He was Turkish citizen Hıdır Çalka. Hıdır Çalka was hospitalized due to multiple gunshot wounds to his foot. Unfortunately, we could not rescue him. During the armed attack, Azerbaijani citizen Kamaliya Ismayilova died at the scene as a result of gunshot wound on the head. Other 5 passengers died in the incident are Somali citizens. So, death toll rose to 7. Number of injured is 4',

Notably, on March 30, a vehicle, carrying Turkish citizens in Somalia's capital Mogadishu was attacked. As a result of attack, 7 persons of Turkish, Azerbaijani and Somali citizenship have been killed, other 4 injured. According to the local media, Al-shabaab' is suspected of the attack.