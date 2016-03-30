 Top
    Close photo mode

    Smuggling of large amount of fake currency into Azerbaijan prevented

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Internal affairs bodies prevented smuggling oflarge amount of fake currency into Azerbaijan posing a serious threat to the economy.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Department for Combating Organized Crime were informed that previously convicted Baku resident Nahid Nagiyev with Fazil Jalilov engaged in the sale of counterfeit US dollars.

    Both individuals were detained while trying to sell 10000 counterfeit USD for 3000 USD.

    Main Investigation Department opened a criminal case.

    Investigation is underway.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi