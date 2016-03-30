Smuggling of large amount of fake currency into Azerbaijan prevented

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Internal affairs bodies prevented smuggling oflarge amount of fake currency into Azerbaijan posing a serious threat to the economy.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Department for Combating Organized Crime were informed that previously convicted Baku resident Nahid Nagiyev with Fazil Jalilov engaged in the sale of counterfeit US dollars.

Both individuals were detained while trying to sell 10000 counterfeit USD for 3000 USD.

Main Investigation Department opened a criminal case.

Investigation is underway.