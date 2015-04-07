Shortages revealed in the activity of Baku Executive Power

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Results of control measures to detect violations of law in the distribution of outdoor advertising in Baku city have not been formally documented. Report informs it is stated in the report of the Accounting Chamber for 2014.

Thus, during the reporting year the Accounting Chamber audited to identify compliance with the law of business transactions, as well as state tax collection and use of state property department of advertising and information of the Executive Power of Baku city.

According to the report, during the registration of fees for commercial facilities that are permitted to place billboards, differentiation of places of advertising media is not in full compliance with relevant regulations categories.

At the same time, registration of land, buildings and other facilities owned by the state was not carried out.